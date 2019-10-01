Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame junior quarterback prospect Anthony Sayles (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and the Dons (5-0) are off to a strong start this season. Sayles, who is a standout two sport athlete (football/basketball) checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"It's been a lot of fun so far this season," Sayles said. "Last season really prepared us for what we have ahead of us this year. This team is really focused and ready for big things to come."

Sayles, who is also drawing recruiting attention and offers in basketball fill us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with coaches from Michigan State, Duke, Miami of Ohio, Ohio and Western Michigan. Those coaches have all invited me to come out to see a game this season. I just haven't had the time to get down to any of them. I still need to send them my early season video so I really haven't gotten much feedback yet from them."

Is Sayles, who also has scholarship offers in basketball (Loyola/UW Milwaukee) considering playing football as well at the college level?

"I don't have any scholarship offers in football yet but I'm definitely considering both sports for now. I can't even start to make that decision (choosing between football or basketball) right now. It's going to be very tough when I actually have to do it."

So how has Sayles game improved this season?

"I focused on getting my confidence level up and becoming more of a leader in the off season and other things such as my footwork and mechanics."

