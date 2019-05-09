Lake Villa (Ill.) Lakes Community junior QB prospect Chris Selig (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has been a varsity mainstay for the Eagles over the past few seasons. Selig has also started to draw some spring recruiting looks and college attention. Selig checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"I'm still looking for my first offer but overall recruiting is going well," Selig said. "We are seeing more and more college coaches in school and that always makes the spring exciting for everyone on the team."

Selig recapped his growing list of colleges.

"We've seen maybe 7-8 schools os far over the last week or so. Lately we've seen the coaches from Winona State, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Drake and a few others. North Dakota State actually came into school for our early morning workouts and they wanted to see me do some linebacker drills but most of the schools are all recruiting me as a quarterback."

Selig, who's older brother Ryan Selig currently a Western Michigan linebacker hasn't made a ton of college visits but hopes to see some schools in person this summer.

"The only visit I've made was to Western Michigan to see my brother. I've been invited to different events but I'm also running track for my school this spring so I've been just too busy to get out to visit anyone yet. I'm still trying to figure out my summer plans but I'm sure I'll get out and see some schools in person this summer."

Does Selig have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Purdue. Both of my parents both went to Purdue. I'm planning to major in secondary education and I know that Michigan State has one of the top programs in the nation so that's another school I'm really interested in."