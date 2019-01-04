Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior quarterback prospect Devyn Suggs (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) is a non stop athlete who wrapped up his junior season on the gridiron and rolled immediately to the hardwood as part of the Raiders basketball team this winter. Suggs checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more in this latest update.

"I'm in the middle of my basketball season these days," Suggs said. "We just got back from playing a holiday tournament in Florida and we played well. It was nice to play in Florida for a week and we also had a good tournament."

Suggs also has kept an eye on his football recruiting this winter.

"Before the dead period we saw a lot of college coaches in school, especially early on in December. I've been staying in contact with schools like Penn, Yale, Miami of Ohio along with Eastern Kentucky. A lot of different coaches and schools have told me that they want to see me throw in person this winter and spring."

Suggs also reflected back at his 2018 junior season for the Raiders.

"I grew a lot this past season and I felt more and more comfortable as the season progressed. I grew a lot both mentally and also physically. I came in as a transfer and also not having started on the varsity before so it was also a learning experience for me in a lot of ways. I think the biggest hurdle I faced last year was just getting the guys on the team to buy into the same goals and getting comfortable with me. By the end of the year everyone bought in and we didn't finish the season the way we wanted but we made some real progress. Hopefully that progress will carry into next season."

So what part of his game will Suggs work on this off season?

"I definitely want to get faster and also quicker. I need quicker feet and my overall footwork got me in trouble early in the season. I also want to keep connecting with my teammates and building up that bond heading into the spring and the summer."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com