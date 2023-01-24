Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior quarterback recruit Matt Vezza (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) looked hard at his college options this winter, and earlier this week decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave New Hampshire his verbal commitment. Vezza talks about his college decision in this recruiting update.

"I made an official visit this past weekend to New Hampshire and it's a great place ," Vezza said. "I looked at my college options pretty hard and in the end New Hampshire is a great opportunity so I committed."

Vezza pointed towards some key factors in giving the New Hampshire Wildcats his commitment.

"The official visit this past weekend to New Hampshire played a big role in my decision. I just really enjoyed the school and enjoyed getting to know the team and the coaches better. New Hampshire has a great staff. They are a younger, energetic staff and Coach (Tommy) Herrion my recruiting coach saw me over the summer at a one day camp and has been recruiting me ever since that camp. New Hampshire is father away from home but it's also a really great location and has a great campus. The overall fit for me at New Hampshire is great on and off the field and I also feel I can go and compete and play at that level."

So which other schools did Vezza consider before committing to New Hampshire?

"I had offers from Drake, Dayton along with a preferred walk on offer from Northwestern. They are all good school and offered good options. I really liked it at Northwestern and they also have a lot to offer including a chance to play in the Big Ten. Landing a full scholarship from New Hampshire along with the chance to compete and play was too hard for me to pass up."

Vezza took his time in making his college decision and no question considered making an early college decision at times.

"I waited things out and in the end it worked out for me. I stayed patient but at times I also considered jumping on a few early offers. It was stressful at times but I feel very confident in my decision."

What wound up being the hardest part of the recruiting process for Vezza?

"The worst part of the process was a lack of communication from some coaches and schools. It was hard to at times get a good read and handle on where I stood with some schools. At times it felt like some schools really had interest in me then a few days later they would just stop talking and would cut off all contact. It was hard to get a handle on things at times."

Matt Vezza is verbally committed to New Hampshire.

