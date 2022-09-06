Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic (2-0) junior QB Johnny Weber (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) has been impressive this past off-season taking part in various camps and showcase events. Weber has carried over his off-season success to the football field this early season, leading the Carmel Corsairs to a 2-0 start. Weber checks in and breaks down his performance so far this season along with his latest recruiting news here.

"We have a lot of kids back from last season this year so we have a lot more players with varsity experience," Weber said. "But we still have a large part of our team are still underclassmen on the varsity. My top two receivers right now are a freshman and a sophomore and everyone has been just staying very level headed and putting in work."

Weber has also started to draw more recruiting notice and attention since the opening of the latest recruiting period on September 1st.

"I've been getting some interest and contact from the college coaches. I've been in contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, Bowling Green, NIU, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Western Michigan along with Northwestern and a few other schools. All of the schools have wanted to just stay in contact with me and for me to keep sending them my season highlight videos. I camped last summer at Northwestern, Illinois State, North Central College and also NIU. I haven't been invited to any college games yet this season but I'm hoping to get out to see some college games soon."

Weber also filled us in on his on the field performance so far this season.

"I feel that I'm just making better decisions and not just forcing things. I'm just making sure to live to play another play and not try to force anything, instead I'll throw it away and get ready for the next play. I'm just much less anxious with the football now and my focus is no interceptions, and so far so good."

Weber also pointed towards his off season work with his QB coaches and focus on the position as another key factor in his development this fall.

"I've been working with both my QB coach at school quite a bit along with Bryon Dawkins (QB Won) have also really helped me. This was the first year I worked with a quarterback coach all year long and working with Byron just helped me tremendously. Both coaches had me focus on my overall footwork and delivery and both have gotten a lot better. My coaches have said that my overall accuracy is much improved and they are seeing it from me so far this season."

For now the plan for Weber is to just keep leading the Corsairs to more wins this season.

"It's been a lot of fun so far this season. I just want to keep playing well and help us win games this season, and that's my main focus."