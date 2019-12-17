Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township senior quarterback Derrick Williams (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) has been waiting patiently for colleges to extend his a college scholarship offer for the past several months. Williams, who is a non-stop three sport athlete for the Wildcats finally was able to add his first FCS offer from Eastern Illinois University. Williams checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"It feels great to add an offer from Eastern Illinois," Williams said. "I have been staying in touch with the coaches at EIU. for some time now. They kept telling me to hang in there and they ended up having an opening so they extended me an offer."

Williams, who also added another offer on Tuesday night from Georgetown filled us in on his impressions of in-state Eastern Illinois.

"I'm familiar with the coaches at EIU and we've been talking on and off for months now. They really picked things up a few weeks ago. and said they might have an open scholarship available at quarterback. A few days later I spoke with the EIU coaches and they offered me a scholarship at quarterback. The coaches at EIU said that they will recruit and offer me as a quarterback, but that I would be open to moving over to say wide receiver if they needed me to move to help out the team. I'm going to take an official visit to EIU in January."

Williams also has three official visits planned for the month of January.

"I have three official visits set up in January. I'm going to make an official visit to Eastern Illinois on January 17th. I'm also set to visit Georgetown on January 24th and then I'll visit Indiana State on January 31st. It's going to be a very busy January for me between the official visits along balancing basketball season."

So what is Williams looking for in a potential college?

"I'm looking for a place that feels comfortable and feels like home. I'm looking to see how well I fit in at each school and the overall environment. I also want to get to know the coaches at each school better and to see how they can develop me at the next level. Overall for me it's going to be which schools offers the best possible fit."

