Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township junior quarterback prospect Derrick Williams (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is a non stop three sport athlete who seems to be always in season. Williams, who is playing basketball this winter for the Wildcats checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"Lately I've been just working out and also playing basketball," Williams said. "I'm also planning to run track this spring and I'm also planning to play 7on7 for HeroH."

Williams also filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from NIU, Ball State, Toledo, Kent State and some smaller schools. I was hoping to get out to NIU soon for a visit but they just had a coaching change so I'm not sure what's up with NIU right now. I'm planning to get out to visit those schools hopefully this spring."

Williams also has been focused on improving his overall game this winter.

"I'm working on just being more accurate on my deep ball. I wasn't happy with my overall completion rate on my deep passes and it needs to get better. I'm also working on just being better while I'm under center and not in the shotgun. I definitely want to get better in those areas before the college coaches start to come in to see me throw this spring and to get better for the camps this spring and summer."

Williams is also open when it comes to an eventual position in college.

"The college coaches haven't mentioned too much about position with me just yet. I love playing quarterback but I'm also open when it comes to position and my goal is to play in college at the bigger level possible. I played some receiver when I was younger and I'm open to playing other positions."

Does Williams have a dream school?

"My dream school would be getting a chance to play in the SEC. It's just a great conference and it's the highest level possible in college."

