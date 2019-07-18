Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township senior quarterback Derrick Williams (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) has been a non-stop multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats throughout his high school career. These days Willams, who will be a three year varsity starting quarterback for Thornton this fall is beginning to realize that his final season wearing Wildcat Purple is fast approaching. Williams recaps his recruiting and much more here.

"I feel like an old man on the team this year," Williams laughed. "It definitely starting to hit me that I'm finally a senior now. I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself this year because I want to go out with a bang in my last year at Thornton."

Williams recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I would say that three schools have been showing me the most interest this summer. Air Force, Indiana State and also Northern Iowa. They seem to be the three main schools now and they all want to see some of my senior tape. I camped this summer at NIU, Memphis, Lindenwood and also Grand Valley State. The feedback from all of the school at the camps was positive. I spoke with the coaches from SEMO, SIU, Memphis and WIU along with the other schools I mentioned. Again they also all want to see my early senior video this fall."

Williams is also planning to make some college visits soon.

"I'm heading out to visit Air Force on July 27th for a visit and that's the only one I have set for now. I'm looking at setting up more visits in the fall once we get into the season a bit."

Williams is also confident in the Wildcats chances this coming season.

"We are going to have a young team this year, and everyone is now learning and getting the pieces into place. Once we get everything in place we have a good shot and winning a lot of games. We also play in the new conference (Southland) and I'm excited to get to play some new teams this season."

