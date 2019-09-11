Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township senior quarterback Derrick Williams (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is off and running this season for the Wildcats and head coach Dontrell Jackson. Williams checks in and recaps his season so far along with his latest recruiting news here.

"We are 1-1 on the year and we really are starting to click," Williams said. "We had a tough loss in Week 1 to Kankakee but we really turned things around last week. We play at home on Saturday against Thornridge."

Williams recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I'm still in touch quite a bit with Northern Iowa, NIU plus Air Force and a few others. I'm going to get up to visit Northern Iowa soon for a visit and see a game in person. NIU is still in touch and they are recruiting me as a safety. Air Force is still recruiting me as a quarterback. I also just got my latest SAT test score back and I was able to raise my score which was a big factor with Air Force and my recruiting. I'm hoping Air Force can offer me now after they get my latest test score. Toledo is also still in touch with me as well along with some smaller schools."

Will Williams make any upcoming college game day visits?

"I'm going to get out to make visits to Northern Iowa, NIU and also Air Force. I don;'t have any dates set just yet but I plan to get that done soon."

So how has Williams overall game changed from a season ago?

"I feel that I've gotten a lot faster. I've also added more weight and strength and I'm up to 193 pounds. I also feel that I'm more mature this year and the game has definitely slowed down for me. I'm happy that my footwork and my mechanics are just much better this season."

