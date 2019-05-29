Crete (Ill.) Monee junior athlete recruit Trayvon Rudolph (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) is still a ways off from finishing up his junior year of high school on June 10th, yet that hasn't stopped Randolph from looking ahead towards his upcoming summer. Randolph checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I just finished track season and we won the team state track title which was cool," Rudolph said. "I also have seven scholarship offers now and my recruiting this spring went pretty well."

Rudolph is also looking ahead towards his upcoming summer college camp plans.

"I know that I'll be camping at the North Central College showcase camp. I'm also planning to camp at the Northwestern Showcase camp soon. I've been invited to a lot of individual one day camps from Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Illinois State, Toledo and also Michigan State. Michigan State invited me to it's elite camp this summer. I'm still trying to sort it all out and it all depends on my team camp schedule this summer since that comes first. We start our team camp the following day after the school year ends."

So what's next for Randolph in his recruiting process?

"I'm going to go to some of the college camps and see how those go for me. A lot of the colleges are recruiting me as either a wide receiver or as a defensive back and a lot of those schools want to see me at camps this summer. I'll look at everything again this summer and I'm sure I'll end up taking some visits."

Yet don't look for a quick decision anytime soon from Randolph.

"I'm just not in a big rush to decide anything. I want to just see what my options are and move forward from there. I'm looking at making a decision right after the season. I might also take some official visits after the season as well."

Trayvon Rudolph has a scholarship offer from Toledo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Illinois State, Western Illinois and South Dakota State.

