Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor junior running back recruit Sean Allen (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) was able to add his first offer earlier this week from the University of Buffalo. Allen checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, thoughts on adding his first scholarship offer and much more here.

"I didn't see it coming," Allen said in regards to adding his first offer from the University of Buffalo. "I know that Buffalo is in the MAC and that they are a strong program but that's about it. It feels great to get my first offer."

Allen filled us in on his initial impressions of the University of Buffalo.

"I know that Buffalo is located in New York and that they play in the MAC. I really just didn't see the offer coming. I got a DM from one of the coaches at Buffalo and I called them back and that's when they offered me. I'm sure that once all of this Coronavirus is gone I'll get a chance to head out to Buffalo and make a visit. I had a good talk with the Buffalo coaches over the phone. The offer was unexpected for sure but it's also just really exciting."

Allen has remained in contact with several other college programs this early spring.

"I've been staying in touch with the coaches from Kent State, Western Michigan, Rutgers and NIU the most along with some others including Bowling Green, Temple, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, Syracuse along with Kansas State, Ball State and Illinois State."

In the meantime, Allen will continue to stay positive during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

"We are technically on spring break this week so we will start up E Learning again next week. It's been going Ok and the while online learning has been a lot of work. I was going to my trainer and working out with him until last week when they closed everything down. I've been just working out at home now and lifting."

Sean Allen has a scholarship offer from Buffalo.



