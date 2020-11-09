EdgyTim - RB Allen commits to Illinois State

Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor senior running back recruit Sean Allen (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) has decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave in state Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Allen talks about his decision process and more in this recruiting news story.

"I just felt it was time to make my college decision," Allen said. "I had been in touch with a lot of different schools and they wanted me to wait, but overall I can see myself playing for Illinois State for the next 4-5 seasons and being very happy with my decision. It was time and I'm just very happy about my decision."

Allen pointed towards some key factors in his decision to commit to the ISU Redbirds.

"Illinois State has a lot to offer and I can see myself being happy going to school at Illinois State even if you took football out of the equation. Illinois State from a football standpoint likes to run the football and they have had some great running backs over the years. I really like the offense at Illinois State and I feel I'm a good fit in the offense. Illinois State is also in a great conference in the Missouri Valley and they are a nationally ranked team. Illinois State is just a great fit for me in a lot of ways."

So what other schools did Allen look into before committing to Illinois State?

"I looked hard at both Buffalo and also Kent State. I wasn't able to make any visits because of COVID so that was a factor for sure in my recruiting process. I just felt like I had a strong connection to the coaches at Illinois State and knowing that I'll be playing closer to home and playing for a great program made the biggest difference for me."

Was playing closer to home a big factor for Allen?

"Early on in my process I was actually looking to go to school farther away from home. Illinois State just has a lot to offer and it just worked out that Illinois State is so close to home. I would have picked Illinois State even if it was farther away."

So how big of a factor did the COVID pandemic play in Allen's recruiting process?

"COVID played a big role. The hardest part of dealing with COVID was not being able to make any visits. It just made it really hard to get to know schools and coaches better. I also felt I would have had a strong senior season this fall and once the season was pushed back to the spring that also played a big factor. Having no chance to camp this past spring or summer was also hard because I was ready top show the schools all the improvements I've been able to make."

Sean Allen is now the ISU Redbirds 8th known in state commitment in the Class of 2021. Allen joins O'Fallon K/P Ian Wagner, East St. Louis TE Scott Presson, Lake Zurich OLB Jack Dwyer, St. Francis QB Tommy Rittenhouse, Hersey OL Ryan Gudaitis, St. Rita OL Bodie Turner and Sacred Heart Griffin LB Reese Edwards.



