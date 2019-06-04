Wheaton (Ill) Warrenville South senior running back Jacob Arthurs (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) was able to take part of a recent one day camp at Western Michigan University and came away adding a preferred walk-on spot from his camp showing. Arthurs recaps his WMU camp[ experience and more here.

"I went to Western Michigan for a one day camp and I was able to add a preferred walk on spot from Coach (Tim) Lester," Arthurs said. "Coach also said that it's a preferred walk on offer spot for now but that it can also turn into a scholarship offer depending on how recruiting goes for them. It's really exciting."

Arthurs recapped his camp impressions from Western Michigan.

"It was a really good camp for me at Western Michigan. I felt that I ran well and tested well at the camp. They had a smaller number of kids, no more than say 100 kids which was the perfect size. I was able to get a ton of reps and a lot of work all day. It was a no pads camp and they did some testing inside then we did individual position work outside. I visited Western Michigan a few months ago for a junior day and I was able to see everything on that visit including the campus."

So what's next on tap for Arthurs?

"I'm going to North Central College on Wednesday for a satellite camp, then I'm going to Illinois for it's Friday Night Lights camp this Friday. I'm also planning to go to the Northwestern showcase camp this weekend and then I'll go back to a different one day camp at Northwestern."

Arthurs, who is wrapping up his junior year of high school this week is also excited to get his upcoming team camp underway.

"We start up our team camp on June 17th so we get a few weeks to go to different college camps. I'm just excited for football to be here and getting back with my team this summer."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today