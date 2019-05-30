Moline (Ill.) junior running back recruit Harrison Bey-Buie (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) was able to take part in his first college camp this summer at Northern Iowa. Bey-Buie checks in and recaps his camp impressions and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to Northern Iowa earlier this week for a one day camp," Bey-Buie said. "It was a really good camp and I felt I had a pretty good showing. It felt good to just go out and get some work in and show the UNI coaches what I can do."

Bey-Buie broke down his impressions from the Northern Iowa one day camp.

"The Northern Iowa camp was good and I liked the format a lot. It had a good number of kids but it wasn't overwhelming, maybe 100 kids at the most. They did a lot of things in helmets only then towards the end they went helmets and shoulder pads. I felt I ran and tested pretty well. I ran a consistent 4.6 40 yard dash at the camp and I overall jsut came away feeling good about my times. I spoke with the coaches at Northern Iowa and they seem very interested in me. I made a visit to Northern Iowa already so I'm real familiar with them. The coaches at Northern Iowa said they will be getting ahold of me next week and hopefully they decide to offer me."

So what's up next for Bey-Buie?

"I'll be camping at Lindenwood on Friday. I'm also planning to camp at Iowa State and then I'll be camping at Iowa."

Bey-Buie has also remained in touch with college coaches this summer.

"The coaches from Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa plus Indiana State and SIU are all still in touch and they all want to see me at a camp this summer."

Harrison Bey-Buie has scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois University, Minnesota State (D2) and Quincy (D2).