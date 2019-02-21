Oak Park-River Forest (Ill.) junior running back prospect Nazareth Bryant (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) was one of several top prospects who took in a weekend Northern Illinois University junior day event. Bryant recaps his visit to NIU along with updating us on his latest recruiting news here.

"I was able to go to NIU last Saturday for a junior day," Bryant said. "I've also been focused on my grades plus lifting for football along with running track."

Bryant filled us in on his NIU junior day visit.

"I had a really great visit to NIU. They have all new coaches and they just seem like great people. Everyone at NIU was very welcoming and overall I just really liked it at NIU. In was impressed with just the overall energy in the building from the coaches and they just seem like a great staff to play for in college. This was my first visit to NIU and I came away pretty impressed. The NIU coaches asked me to stay in touch with them this winter and spring and that they would be back in school to see me this spring."

Bryant has also recapped his latest recruiting news including contact with several schools so far this winter.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Indiana State, Toledo, South Dakota, North Dakota, Ball State and SIU. Most of the coaches have invited me to come out and visit them. I'm planning to visit Indiana State this coming Saturday. I also plan to get out to go visit Toledo sometime soon."

So what has Bryant been working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I'm working on just being a better leader for my team and also become a better student. Football-wise I'm working on adding more strength along with improving my overall balance and vision."



Does Bryant have a dream school?

"My dream school right now would be Alabama. I actually did a school project on Alabama when I was a little kid and I loved them ever since. I also have a lot of family that lives in Alabama."