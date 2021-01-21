RB Clayton continues to improve
Chicago (Ill.) Phillips junior running back prospect Kyle Clayton (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has been impressive this past fall and winter in camps, including last Monday's EDGYTIM EFT Underclassmen S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news