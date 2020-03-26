Elmhurst (IL) Immaculate Conception junior running back recruit Kyle Franklin (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) was able to add his second scholarship offer earlier this week from Eastern Michigan University. Franklin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I did not see an offer from Eastern Michigan coming to be honest," Franklin said. "The running back coach from Eastern Michigan (Sam Sewell) started following me but up until a few days ago that was about it as far as contact from EMU."

Franklin discussed adding his latest offer from the EMU Eagles.

"I received a DM and was asked to call Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton, and I called up Coach Creighton and that's when they offered me a scholarship, I had a nice talk with Coach Creighton and it feels great to have an offer from Eastern Michigan. My Dad actually used to go to EMU so we've made different visits over the years to the school. We know a lot about EMU and I'm sure I'll go back again for a recruit visit as soon as we are allowed to visit again."

Franklin has also remained in contact with several coaches this early spring.

"Besides EMU I've also been in touch with the coaches from Central Michigan, South Dakota State, North Dakota, Iowa along with some others on Twitter have started to follow me. I was suppose to make a visit soon to Central Michigan but that's been cancelled."

Franklin has also been dealing with life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we are on our spring break this week. Last week we had school with online classes so that kept me pretty busy. I've also been trying to keep up with my workouts and doing more speed training and working more outdoors. I've been doing more body weight work with pushups. I've also started a new hobby in photography. My Mom has all the equipment so I've been going out and taking more photos and just trying to learn the camera better."

Franklin has also been spending some time on Netflix as well.

"I've been binge watching some Netflix lately. I just watched The Flash and I'm really into Superhero shows."

