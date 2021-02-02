EdgyTim - RB Franklin finds a home in Indiana State

Elmhurst (IL) Immaculate Conception senior running back recruit Kyle Franklin (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) was able to find a college to call home and gave Indiana State his verbal commitment. Franklin, one of the state's most productive players over the past three plus years discusses his college decision in this update. .

"Indiana State has always been there for me," Franklin said. "When we had to shut things down because of COVID a lot of schools also went quiet with me and my recruiting. Indiana State always stayed involved with me and stayed loyal to me the entire process. That loyalty meant a lot to me and my family from Indiana State and I'm thrilled to give them my commitment."

Franklin, who had several scholarship offers early in the recruiting process pointed towards some key factors in his decision to pledge to Indiana State.

"I was able to build a really strong connection with the coaches at Indiana State. They got to know me as well as my entire family during the process. Indiana State is not too far from home, they have a great campus and they also offer a good education. I'll also get to play in a strong football program in a great conference in the Missouri Valley. Indiana State offered and recruited me as a running back prospect."

Despite having some early scholarship offers and pressure to make an early decision, Frankin stuck to his guns and found the best fit.

"It was frustrating at times and I gave some thought towards just hurrying up and committing early. I sat down with my parents and we talked about everything. They said I needed to be patient and that in the end the right school would come into the picture. Indiana State always had my best interest in mind and looking at it now I'm glad I waited to make my decision."

Look for Franklin to have some added motivation heading into his college career after getting overlooked by several schools.

"I see everything in life as a lesson. It will fill me up to go out and prove myself to others who passed on me that I'm one of the best running backs. I feel I've been having to prove myself my entire high school career and now I'll do that in college."

Suddenly, Franklin will go from not having a college home and no senior season to now having made his college decision and getting ready for a spring IHSA football season.

"The odds of us getting to play a spring season was slim a few weeks at best. It's just a great feeling to know that we can get back on the field and get after it soon. I'm excited for the spring season and finally getting to have a senior season."

Kyle Franklin is verbally committed to Indiana State.