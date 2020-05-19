Elmhurst (IL) Immaculate Conception junior running back recruit Kyle Franklin (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has been able to add his latest scholarship offer from Central Michigan University. Franklin, who is wrapping up his junior year of high school this week checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Central Michigan offered me a scholarship a few days ago," Franklin said. "I've been in touch with the coaches at CMU going back to my sophomore year so we've gotten to know each other for a while now."

Franklin gave us his initial impressions after adding his latest offer from the Central Michigan Chippewas.

"I've been in contact with Central Michigan for awhile now so it's a school I'm pretty familiar with and I get along well with the coaches there. I know that CMU is a good football program and that Antonio Brown played at CMU. CMU has a history of getting players into the NFL and they have a plan for me. I haven't been able to get out to see CMU just yet but once all of this COVID-19 is cleared up I'll get out to make a visit."

Franklin has also remained in contact with a handful of schools this spring.

"I have offers from CMU, Eastern Michigan and also Western Illinois. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Fordham, Murray State and Southern Illinois plus some smaller schools. Eastern Michigan is still very interested. I was able to make a virtual visit with EMU with my family a few weeks ago. It was a lot of fun and it felt like a real official visit. I was able to ask questions and I was able to see a lot and learn a lot more about the campus and the football program at Eastern Michigan."

Franklin has also continued to work hard while being in a stay at home orders in the State of Illinois this spring.

"Our last week of school is this week. I've been just trying to stay busy and I've been running hills in Warrenville and mixing up things with my workouts and experimenting with some of my workouts. As far as the summer is concerned I'm just going to keep working out and being ready to go back to work whenever we are told we can report back for football."

Franklin, who has been a varsity mainstay at ICCP since his freshman season is finally going to be a senior in 2020.

"It definitely has started to hit me that I'll be a senior finally. I feel more mature and being more of a leader. I've always been the younger guy and I was able to learn from some great older team leaders over the past few years. I'm trying to be that leader and mentor for some of the younger guys in the program now."

Kyle Franklin has scholarship offer from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois.