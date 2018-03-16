Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame junior running back prospect Ty Gavin (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has been working hard this off season and is now getting ready for his upcoming baseball season. Gavin fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been focused on school along with my baseball season," Gavin said. "We've been able to get out a little bit and we've been working on the football field but for the most part we haven't done much outside. Hopefully the weather will change for the better soon."

Gavin has also been keeping tabs of his latest football recruiting news.

"We had some college coaches in school back in January like Air Force, Wyoming and Army and those school have been in touch. I've also have a lot of schools follow me like NIU, South Dakota, Western Illinois and Western Michigan plus SAt. Cloud State along with some smaller level schools. A lot of those same schools invited me to visit them but unfortunately I haven't been able to get out to see anyone just yet."

Gavin has also been able to add some strength and good weight this off season.

"One of my goals this winter was to add some good weight and add more strength while also keeping my speed. I'm up to around 185 pounds now and my goals is to be around 190 pounds by the start of the season. I basically did a lot of lifting and I also increased my food intake and focused on my overall nutrition. I started eating more and eating all meals along with adding a ton of snacks. I've eaten a ton of peanut butter and jelly along with adding a lot of good protein to my diet."

Gavin is also excited about his 2018 senior season.

"We have a lot of good athletes in the football program. The sophomore class was undefeated last year and they have a lot of good players so we should be pretty good again."

