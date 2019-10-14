Joliet (Ill.) West junior running back prospect Trent Howland (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) has been the go to guy all season long for Joliet West and head coach Bill Lech this season. Howland was impressive in the Tigers (2-5) 24-0 win on Saturday against rival Joliet Central and Howland recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"It was a good win (over Joliet Central) and we are just going out and playing hard every week," Howland said. "We need to just keep grinding and win the rest of our games this season. We have a big game this week against Plainfield South and it's always a big rivalry game."

Howland, who also plays basketball for Joliet West filled us in on his latest football recruiting news this fall.

"Last spring I was in contact with the coaches from Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and also Eastern Illinois. All three schools invited me to summer camps but unfortunately I wasn't able to make it to any of those camps. Outside of these three schools those are really the only schools who have show any interest so far. I'm just going out and playing hard and hoping the college coaches take notice."

Howland, who is also a solid student in the class room (3.4 GPA) filled us in on how his game has improved this season.

"I played varsity last season as a sophomore. I was called up to varsity after 4 weeks on the sophomore team and I started right away when I was called up. I worked really hard this past pff season on my footwork along with just having better vision. I worked on just getting downhill faster and I'm definitely feeling the different this year. I'm also reading plays better this year and I also want to be our big play go to guy. I'm also working hard to just keep everyone together and just being a better leader for my team."

So which player does Howland try to pattern his game after?

"I'm a huge fan of Marshawn Lynch. He's is a big and aggressive running back who can run through defenders and has the speed to run past guys as well."

Does Howland have a dream school?

"I've always been a big fan of Michigan. I just have always watched them on TV and they have a great football program and a great school academically."

