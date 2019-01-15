Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest sophomore running back/defensive back recruit Mar'Kiese Irving (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) had an impressive 2018 sophomore season for the Hawks and head coach Morgan Weaver. Irving is now holding two very early scholarship offers this winter including adding his latest offer from Kent State on Monday. Get to know this latest Class of 2021 name on the rise here.

"I have early offers now from Central Michigan and Kent State also offered me," Irving said. "It's great to have offers from both schools and those college coaches told my head coach about the offers. I haven't been able to visit any schools just yet but I want to get out soon."

Irving, who played both running back and defensive back for the Hawks in 2018 recapped his latest recruiting news.

"Outside of the offers from both CMU and Kent State I haven't had any contact with any other schools so far. I know that my head coach has been talking to a lot of college coaches and we've also seen a lot of different college coaches in school."



Irving, who is playing basketball this winter for Hillcrest discussed what part of his game he wants to improve upon this off season.

"I definitely want to work on improving my overall speed. I'm going to run track this spring as soon as basketball is done."

So what does Irvin consider some strengths in his game?

"I feel like I'm a lock down corner on defense and on offense I run the football hard on every carry. I'm also a team player and I also like to think I feel I'm a very coachable player as well."

Irvin also is looking forward to his 2019 junior season.

"We will graduate a lot of seniors but we have some strong younger guys in the program and we will be good again."

Mar'Kiese Irvin has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and Kent State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today