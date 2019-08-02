Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior running back prospect Jamal Johnson (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) was able to visit the University of Iowa on Sunday for a Hawkeyes recruiting event. Johnson recaps his impressions from his latest visit to Iowa and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to get out to Iowa for a visit on Sunday," Johnson said. "I had a great visit and I've been out to Iowa three times now and I really like it out there."

Johnson recapped his recent impressions from his visit to Iowa.

"I was able to get a full tour of the campus and all the facilities at Iowa on Sunday. They also had us do a photo shoot and we also had time to talk to the coaches. The Iowa coaches talked about the history of Iowa football along with just filling us in on what Iowa is all about. I was able to speak quite a bit with running backs coach Derrick Foster. We just got along great and we had a really nice talk. Coach Foster wants me to stay in touch with him this season and that Iowa will be watching my early season video."

Johnson has also been in contact with a handful of other schools this summer.

"Besides Iowa I've also been in touch with the coaches from Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern. I camped this summer at Iowa along with camping at Lindenwood and I was able to meet a lot of coaches at the Lindenwood camp. I'm planning to go see some college games this season at Iowa and also hopefully Minnesota."

Has Johnson set any type of personal goals heading into his junior season?

"Not really. I just want to go out and help us win games and if I dod that I feel the stats and everything else will come."

Does Johnson have a dream school?

"I guess I would say Florida would be my dream school since I always watch them on TV, but I'm just really open to any schools who want to recruit me."