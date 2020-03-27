



Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior running back recruit Jamal Johnson (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer earlier this week from Bowling Green. Johnson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, discusses his first offer and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to talk with the coaches at Bowling Green and that's when they offered me," Johnson said. "I was definitely surprised to get an offer from Bowling Green. They had been telling me that they wanted to see me again this spring but I guess they decided they wanted to offer me now."

Johnson gave us his initial impressions from adding his first offer from the Bowling Green State Falcons.

"I still need to learn more about Bowling Green to be honest. Adrian (Wilson) is signed to BGSU and I know he really liked it a lot. The coaches from BGSU made in school visits back in January but besides when they offered me this week. The coaches at BGSU seem like good guys and I'm sure I'll get out and visit them once we are allowed back out to visit schools."

Johnson also has remained in touch with a handful of schools this early spring.

"Besides Bowling Green I've also been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Miami of Ohio and Iowa. I was able to make a few visits before all of the visits were cancelled. I got out to visit Iowa and Miami of Ohio. I had a visit set to NIU but that got cancelled and I had some others in mind before it was all shut down."

Johnson also filled us in on his life during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been focused on school and our online learning classes and assignments. We go on spring break next week and we will have a week away from online classes. All of the gyms are closed so I've been doing at home workouts including lifting and running on my own at home."

Jamal Johnson has a scholarship offer from Bowling Green.