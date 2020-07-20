EdgyTim - RB Johnson breaks down his BGSU pledge

I would like to thank all of the schools that offered/showed interest in me. With that being said, I’m ready to show what I’m made of in Ohio. BG, y’all ready? 🦅🦅🦅🧡🤎 🖤 #AyZiggy @CoachLoefflerBG @CoachSchoonie @BG_Football @EDGYTIM @Jlemming18 @DeepDishFB pic.twitter.com/B1T4PVLB5W

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East senior running back recruit Jamal Johnson (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) late last week decided to end his recruiting process and gave Bowling Green State University his verbal commitment. Johnson, who is now the second Lincoln-Way East Griffin to pledge to BGSU in the Class of 2021 discusses his decision here. .

"Bowling Green was always showing me love since the first day that they offered me," Johnson said. "Other schools seem to be hard to get ahold of but all of the BGSU coaches always picked up my calls and they always checked up on me. They just recruiting me the hardest and I'm just really happy about my decision."

Johnson pointed towards some key factors in deciding to verbally commit to BGSU.

"I just feel that BGSI is a good overall fit for me. I actually know the area around BGSU pretty well and I lived in that area at one time so I know the town and the area pretty well. I know that I'll be a good fit in the offense and it will also be great to have some of my guts from (Lincoln Way) East at BGSU. Adrian (Wilson) is already at BGSU is there and my guy Matt Kordas is already committed to them. It will be good to have some familiar faces down there with me."

Johnson also made a recent return visit to BGSU before making his college decision.

"I actually drove down with my family to just look around again at BGSU about three weeks ago. I really like the school and the campus and it was just good to see everything in person before I made my decision. It really came down to BGSU or Eastern Michigan for me. I sat down and really dug deep and made a list of pro's and con's for each school and BGSU just was the best place for me so I committed."

Johnson is also excited to put his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"I'm really glad to make my decision now. It feels good to just have no more pressure from recruiting and I can just focus on my team and my season from here on out."

So what can we expect from Johnson this coming season and how has his game change this coming fall compared to his 2019 junior season?

"I'm going to be a lot more versatile this season compared to last year. I'm going to play more of the role that AJ (Henning) played for us last year so I'll play some receiver, some running back and also some Wildcat so I'll be moving around a bit more this season."

Jamal Johnson is verbally committed to Bowling Green.