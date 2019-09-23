Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic junior running back recruit Tajheem Lawson (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has been drawing more and more recruiting attention from colleges this fall. Lawson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, offers and also recaps his recent visit to Purdue here.

"We are off to a good start (3-1) so far this season," Lawson said. "Coach (Erick) Middleton has been just getting us all on the same page and getting us to play as a team. Coach has been doing a great job and we've been just following his lead."

Lawson also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have scholarship offers so far from Northern Illinois, Toledo and also Temple. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Iowa State and Purdue. I made a game day visit to Iowa State a few weeks back and I went to Purdue last week for a game day visit. I'm also planning to visit to NIU on October 5th for a game."

Lawson also recapped his recent game day visit to Purdue.

"I wen to Purdue last week and I had a fun time. I was really impressed with the whole game day atmosphere at Purdue. I was really impressed with how energetic all of the coaches are at Purdue. The coaches at Purdue are just really high energy people and they make you fired up to play for them. I also liked the different facilities at Purdue. I didn't get to see too much of the campus on the visit but I'll do that on my next visit. The coaches at Purdue said they want to see me keep working hard and they also want me to stay in touch with them this season."

So how has Lawson's game changed and evolved from a year ago?

"Last year I was just really young and inexperienced. Everything was new and seemed really fast. This year I'm just more focused and I feel I'm more of a leader for my team. My head coach has been really working with me a lot on my game and just being a better leader for my team."

Does Lawson have a dream school?

"I grew up being an Oregon fan and I was a huge fan of De'Anthony Thomas when he played for Oregon. When I look at my recruiting I just want to go to a school where I feel at home and that would be my dream school."

