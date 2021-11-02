RB/LB Palos is making some playoff noise

Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem senior inside linebacker prospect Adrian Palos (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) has also added running back to his responsibilities this season and Palos had a huge Round 1 performance in helping the Huskies beat Crystal Lake South 64-39 in the opening round of the IHSA Class 6A playoffs. Palos recaps his big day last Saturday along with updating his latest recruiting news in this update.

"We had a really strong opening game in the playoffs," Palos said. "I had 280 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns, but the entire team had a strong game and it's exciting to just keep winning in the playoffs. We play Lake Forest next this week and everyone is focused and ready to go."

Palos has also embraced playing full time on both sides of the football for the Huskies this season.

"I've been playing both ways all season long, and I'll be playing a bit more offense now that we are in the playoffs. I'm abler to catch a quick break now and again but otherwise I'm on the field full time. I just feel like I'm getting into a good rhythm on offense now and I'm also getting a great season from our offensive linemen. They just seemed to be throwing kids around last week and they have been making it pretty easy for me lately."

Palos also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with schools like McKendree, Northern Michigan along with Missouri Southern and some other D2 schools along with some smaller level schools. I still need to get some of my newer tape out to the different college coaches and I'm planning on getting that done very soon. My main focus is on my team and keeping the season moving forward but once the season ends I'll start getting out to make some college visits."

So what makes this Harlem Huskies team special this season?

"We just have a great bond and a brotherhood that's different from other team's I've played on. We have a very senior heavy team and and everyone on our offensive line and on the defense have a lot of varsity experience. We played in a lot of close games in the spring season and we are starting to learn how to close out games."