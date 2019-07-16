Aurora (Ill.) Waubonsie Valley senior running back recruit Bryce Logan (5-foot-8, 171 pounds) has been focused on getting ready for his upcoming senior season this summer. Logan, who is holding a handful of scholarship offers this summer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"Our team camp has been going really well this summer," Logan said. "I'm also not planning to go to any camps or make any upcoming visits with my recruiting. I'm just focused on my team the rest of this summer."

Logan filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from Air Force, Truman State (D2) and also Judson (NAIA). I'm still getting interest and staying in touch with a lot of different coaches. Ball State, Memphis, Michigan State, Cincinnati plus Columbia and Princeton are all showing interest. All of those schools want to see some of my early senior video so they can re-evaluate me."

Logan is planning to put his recruiting on the back burner at least early on during his upcoming senior season.

"I'm really not ready to make any sort of decision for now. I haven't made very many visits at all and I would like to get see more schools in person. I want to see how things go early on with my senior year video and then take it from there."

Logan is also excited about the Warriors chances this coming season.

"The biggest difference from last year to this year is we have a lot more size this year. Everyone has been in the weight room plus I also have a much bigger line this season."

Will Logan set any type of personal goals heading into his senior season?

"I have some big time personal goals for myself but the main goal is to become a better leader for my team on the field. I want to be more vocal this season and try to make my team better. I've been working on myself and my game and I want to hit my landmarks better and just make better reads. Our offensive goal has to be scoring more points this season. We had a lot of low scoring and close game last year and that needs to get better this season."

