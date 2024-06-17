Oak Lawn (Ill.) Richards senior running back recruit Myles Mitchell (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) made a recent official visit to North Dakota State earlier this month and on Saturday announced his decision to commit to the NDSU Bison. Mitchell talks about his recruiting process, his college decision and more in this recruiting update.

"I made an official visit to North Dakota State earlier this month (June 3rd thru June 5th) and I had a great visit," Mitchell said. "It's an amazing school and opportunity at North Dakota State and I want to play for a Natty every season so I committed."

Mitchell pointed towards several key reasons why he decided to lock up his commitment to the NDSU Bison.

"I just have a lot of different reasons and factors which stood out to me about NDSU. The football program has top notch facilities, and it seems like they have new everything. The coaching staff at NDSU are just great people and also great coaches who will develop me into the best player I can be at the next level. Fargo is also just a great football town and they really support the football program. The biggest reason for me is that they believe in me. The coaches at NDSU have been with me for some time now and they just have a lot of faith in me which means a lot."

Mitchel also admitted that his official visit to NDSU also played a big role in his commitment.

"The official visit was a key. I was able to see everything in person along with just getting to know everyone better. I learned a lot about the school and about the football program along with learning more on the academics. Just getting to talk with the coaches and the players taught me a lot more and made me feel more comfortable. I love how everyone in the program pushes each other to get better every day. The overall vibe in Fargo is different compared to Chicagoland for sure and it's just much more chill. It's also new and exciting and a challenge. Also just getting to compete and play for a national title every season is huge."

Which other schools did Mitchell consider?

"I looked pretty hard at Western Michigan but they ended up taking Zion (Gist). I also looked pretty hard at Miami of Ohio as well. In the end I just decided to go with my gut and committed to North Dakota State and I'm very happy about my decision."

So what is NDSU getting in Myles Mitchell?

"NDSU is getting a dog from Chicago ready to work. I'm coming for it all."

Myles Mitchell is verbally committed to North Dakota State. .

