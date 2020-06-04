Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior running back recruit Armani Moreno (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) has five scholarship offers this summer and has also been in contact with several schools this summer. Moreno checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I'm just excited that summer is here and I've really ramped up my workouts," Moreno said. "I've been doing a boxing workout Monday through Thursday along with doing some pool work and lifting. I just like to mix things up when it comes to my workouts and boxing has really helped me get in much better shape."

Moreno also recapped his latest recruiting news heading into the summer.

"I have scholarship offers from Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Western Illinois, North Dakota and also Minnesota State. I've been in touch a lot lately with the coach from Bryant. They really like me and they are waiting to see my updates transcripts. Valparaiso is also waiting on my transcript and I'm also in contact now with the coaches from EIU and also Montana State. I'm also hearing from some really good D3 programs like Wisconsin Whitewater and also North Central College."

Has Moreno started to look harder at his options and offers so far this summer?

"I'm looking harder at everything for sure. I'm really looking harder at everyone who has shown interest in me. I still want to make some college visits and I'm not sure when that can happen. So far the schools who have offered me haven't been pushing me too hard for a decision yet. A few of the schools are letting me know about the offers they have left and that they can fill up. I'm just hoping I can get out and see some schools this summer."

Moreno also admitted that finally being a senior is starting to hit him this summer.

"It's funny you ask because I was just thinking the other day that I'm finally a senior. It's starting to hit me I've been on the varsity for two years now and this is my final season. I want to go out strong and I've been trying to keep the team together during all of this. I just want to get back with my team and back to football soon."

