EdgyTim - RB Moreno looks ahead

Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior running back recruit Armani Moreno (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) has remained busy this summer getting ready for his upcoming 2020 senior season. Moreno checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, breaks down his process and also looks ahead to his upcoming senior season here.

"I've been doing good and it's great to be back in team camp," Moreno said. "It feels good to be back to work and I'm just crossing my fingers and hoping for the best that we have a football season."

Moreno recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I added a new scholarship offer from Roosevelt University (NAIA) and I have offers now from Roosevelt, North Dakota, Western Illinois, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan and Minnesota State. I'm also still in contact with the coaches from Bryant, Montana State, Eastern Illinois and Indiana Wesleyan. A lot those coaches who haven't offered me yet all like me but they also want to see some of my early senior season video."

Does Moreno have a tom frame in place yet for making his college decision?

"Making a commitment was in the back of my mind for sure especially with everything going on these days with COVID19. I just really don't have a great idea yet on a favorite school. I just feel like I meed to make college visits before I can start to really get a better idea on each school. A lot the college coaches have been pretty cool about it and they haven't really put a lot of pressure on me to commit just yet. I just feel like I need to be on a campus and get to better know the schools and the coaches before I can make a decision."

Moreno also previewed the upcoming 2020 season.

"Our team will be younger this season for sure but we still have a good core of starters back. We also have a good, strong group of younger guys who are stepping up and I'm excited for the season."

So how has Moreno's game changed compared to a season ago?

"My game this season will be 10 times more explosive than last year. I'll be much more explosive and have a lot more speed. I'm also much stronger this year and I've also lost 20 pounds from last season. I'm planning to go oput my senior season with a bang.

Armani Moreno has multiple scholarship offers.

