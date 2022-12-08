Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior two star ranked running back recruit Joshua Robinson (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process on Wednesday and gave Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Robinson, who will be joined at Illinois State by his longtime friend in Plainfield East DB Dalonte Butcher discusses his college decision here.

"It's just a lot of different reasons why I committed to Illinois State," Robinson said. "Also getting to play with Dalonte (Dalonte Butcher) in college was a dream come true for us since we played pee-wee football together."

Robinson also broke down his college choice and what stood out to him about Illinois State.

"Illinois State is close to home and it's basically an hour or so away from home. My family and friends can come see me play in college and it's also good to be closer to home. I went to a game day visit when they played Youngstown State and that visit played a big role in my decision. Everything at Illinois State is really nice including the stadium, the facilities and the campus. Illinois State just has a great set up and they also offer a good education and support for the athletes. Illinois State also has great coaches and they really stuck by me, even when I was getting offers from bigger level schools. I knew pretty early on that the transfer portal would make recruiting a mess for us high school kids. I had some offers pulled because they decided to offer someone in the transfer portal instead. Illinois State stayed in my corner and never threatened to pull the scholarship offer."

So which other schools did Robinson consider before committing to Illinois State?

"I looked pretty hard at Toledo and several other bigger schools but they all just wanted me to wait before making a final decision. It just wasn't worth waiting on those schools just to have my offer taken by a grown man in the portal. It's always been about me going to a school where I felt it was the best fit for me and that school is Illinois State."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Robinson?

"Just staying patience and waiting on the colleges to make a decision on whether they would offer me or not. Also I just feel that I've been slept on for a long time and now I can go to Illinois State and show everyone what I can do. I'll just keep putting in the work and work my way into the starting lineup at Illinois State."

Joshua Robinson is verbally committed to Illinois State University.