Marengo (Ill.) senior running back recruit Finn Schirmer (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) is a talented multi sport athlete (football/track/basketball) who took part earlier this week at North Central College satellite camp. Schirmer recaps his camp experience and more in this latest recruiting update.

"The North Central College camp was a really good camp for me," Schirmer said. "I was able to talk with some college coaches and I felt good about how I competed."

Schirmer, who is coming off an impressive track season which saw him win first in state (Class 2A) the 110 high hurdles, 100 meter dash and the 300 meter intermediate hurdles recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I have an offer from Eastern Illinois. I was also able to talk with the coaches from Kansas State, SIU, Northwest Missouri State (D2), Air Force, Eastern Kentucky plus South Dakota State. I'm planning to camp at Kansas State and I'm also going to camp at Air Force in July."

Schirmer is also drawing recruiting attention as well in track this summer.

"I'm also getting recruited in track. I have a home visit planned with Minnesota on June 10th and Illinois is also going to make a home visit this summer. I love both sports so much and it's going to be hard to pick one for college. I'm just going to see how my recruiting goes in both sports for now and see where it takes me."

Schirmer is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We have a lot of incoming juniors working really hard and everyone is excited for the season. We will have a big line upfront this year and that's good news for me as a running back."

