Chicago (Ill.) Phillips junior running back prospect Rayshaun Thompson (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) was able to make a spring game visit to the University of Illinois last Saturday. Thompson checks in and recaps his impressions from Illinois and more in this recruiting news update.

"I was invited down to Illinois on Saturday for the spring game ," Thompson said. "I've also been able to make visits now to Illinois, Miami of Ohio, Northwestern and NIU."

Bryant filled us in on his impressions from the University of Illinois spring game.

"My visit to Illinois went well and I just loved the whole atmosphere down at Illinois. The fans at Illinois are really into it. I was abler to see some of the housing for the students along with seeing the camps. I also was able to get on the field for a bit before and after the game. .Just being down on the field at Illinois was great and pretty awesome, Just seeing the orange and blue turf and all that Illinois has to offer is pretty impressive. The Illinois coaches have told me that I need to keep working hard and keeping my grades up. The Illinois coaches also want to see me at a camp this summer."

Thompson, who is on spring break this week has been getting ready for a busy spring and summer.

"I've been just working out, lifting and getting ready for the college coaches to be in school this spring along with going to camps this summer. I'm already looking at camps and I'm planning to go to the Lindenwood Megacamp plus a camp at Grand Valley State. I'm sure I'll also set up some more camps dates later this spring."

So what has Thompson been working on to improve his game this sporing?

"I've been working on just improving my overall speed and I want to have that downfield breakaway speed this season. Some of the strengths in my game I feel is that I have good feet and that I'm also pretty shifty. I also have great vision and I can also pass block pretty well."