Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy senior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) made a weekend official visit to South Dakota State and on Sunday gave the Jackrabbits his verbal commitment. Williams discusses his college decision and more here.

"The official visit this weekend to South Dakota State played a really big factor in my decision," Williams said. "I had a great player host in Devin Blakley who played at Nazareth and everything on my visit was great. I came home, talked everything over with my family and I called up the coaches at SDSU and committed."

Williams broke down his decision and what stood out to him about South Dakota State.

"I was able to just see everything that South Dakota State has to offer including getting to know the coaches and the players much better. Devin (Blakley) was a great host and I was able to get to know the players, learn more about the team and just hang out with everyone. SDSU was a great host sand I had amazing food all weekend long and overall it was an amazing trip. SDSU is a national power and I know I'll get to play for a great program and get a good education at SDSU."

Williams also knows that he will be joining a very deep running back group already on the roster at SDSU.

"Running back is a strong position at SDSU and they have some really strong players on the roster, but I'm not afraid to compete at all. They run a pistol look and the offense also utilizes several running backs so I'm going in looking to earn my spot. I'm excited to work and excited to sign with SDSU on Signing Day."

Williams is also thrilled to have made his college decision.

"It's been a ling and bumpy road for sure. The hardest part of the process was coaches not being honest with me once I hurt my knee and had surgery. The same coaches who recruited me the year before all of a sudden stopped talking to me. In the end it all worked out for me and I'm just excited about SDSU."



Kenyetta Williams is verbally committed to South Dakota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today