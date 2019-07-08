Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy senior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) has been waiting for his chance to pad up and get back onto the football field after seeing his 2018 junior season cut short after a Week 1 season ending injury. Williams is fully healed and ready to go and recaps his recruiting news along with his upcoming season and more here.

"Team camp has been going very well and we report back on Monday after having last week off," Williams said. "We are still moving a few pieces around and getting everyone in the right spots. I'm playing a little bit of safety along with running back and it feels good to be back playing both ways."

Williams also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have five offers so far from Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois. I'm also in touch with a ton of schools this summer including several Mid American Conference schools like Bowling Green, NIU, Toledo plus others like Missouri, Tennessee, Florida State plus Illinois and Northwestern. All of those coaches just want to see some of my early senior video. I missed the entire season last year so it's understandable that they want to see me on video this season."

Williams is also realizing that he's finally a senior this summer.

"It's crazy because I was always that younger kid getting bossed around by the older guys on the team and now I'm the older guy. I'm that senior leader that I used to look up to. now. People have no ideas how pumped I am about the season and getting back on the field. I'm just excited to get going. The hardest part last season was watching my teammates win a state title and I couldn't help them at all. I got a ring but I still feel I didn't do anything to earn that ring. I was so happy for all of my teammates last season, but I feel like I didn't earn that ring. I want to go out and get my own ring this year."

Does Williams have any personal goals in mind for the season?

"My focus is strictly on the first game and on St. Rita. I want to just go out and show what I can do and that I'm that same running back but even better now. I focused really hard on running with more physicality and become a four down running back."

Kenyetta Williams has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, FAU, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today