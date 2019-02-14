Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy junior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) suffered a Week 1 injury in 2018 and was lost for the season, yet Williams is making his way back and is getting closer to being 100 percent cleared for all football activities. Williams checks in and gives us an update on his recruiting news and more in this update.

"My rehab from surgery has been going awesome," Williams said. "I'm back running and working out and I'll be 100 percent fully cleared by April. I'm just excited to get back to work and my goal is to be back better than ever."

Williams has also been drawing steady recruiting attention this winter.

"I've been in touch with schools like Illinois State, Miami of Ohio, Columbia, Toledo, Illinois and also Minnesota lately along with several other schools. I'm also planning to go out and make some college visits soon. I'm planning to visit Western Michigan on February 23rd, Cincinnati on March 2nd, Missouri on March 9th and also Kentucky on April 12th."

Williams also reflected back to his 2018 season which saw the Hilltoppers win a Class 5A state title while he stood on the sidelines and watched.

"Last season was tough and it was just a horrible feeling to watch my guys winning a state title while I'm standing on the sidelines. I was so happy for my teammates yet it was such a terrible feeling missing the season. It really made me attack my rehab and made me get back to work. I feel that I have a lot to prove for next season and my gaol is to come back and have my best season ever."

Williams is also excited about the Hilltoppers for the 2019 season.

"We are looking good in the weight room this winter. We will graduate some great players from last year but we have younger guys who are filling in the spots. We will have another good team next season."

Kenyetta Williams has a scholarship offer from Cincinnati.

