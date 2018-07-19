Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy junior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) has been impressive this summer at various high school team 7on7 events including Tuesday night's Bolingbrook 7on7. Williams checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"The team has been looking good this summer," Williams said. "We've faced a ton of adversity as a team over the past few seasons and now everyone is working hard and we've really bonded as a team. We definitely have something to prove this season."

Williams broke down his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I still have the offer from Cincinnati. I was able to camp only at North Central College earlier this summer. I was hoping to get out to more camps but I had some family issues and couldn't make it out to any other schools. I've been also staying in contact with coaches from different schools. Besides Cincinnati, I've also been in touch with Holy Cross, Arizona State, Iowa State, Illinois, Miami of Ohio and Minnesota."

Williams, who's father Kenyetta Williams Sr. played at Missouri in college has also continued to work on his game this summer and discussed what he main focus has been to improve his overall game.

"Ball security has been a big focus for me this off season. It's really an important part of the game and I've been focused on that along with just improving my overall speed. It's been a big focus of mine to just get bigger. stronger and faster this summer. I would say a few of my strengths in my game would be my breakaway speed, and that I also have good vision plus I can also return kicks and punts pretty well along with running good routes."

Does Williams set any personal goals heading into the season?

"My goal is to just keep working on my relationship with my offensive linemen and making sure that those guys know how much I appreciate them along with being a leader for the rest of my team. I'm also always shooting for that 2,000 yards rushing mark in a season."

