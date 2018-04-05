Bolingbrook junior three star ranked running back recruit Anthony Williams Jr. (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) has remained busy this spring including getting out to make a few recent college visits. Williams Jr. checks in and gives us his latest recruiting news and update here.

"Lately I've been just working out and getting ready for the spring and the summer camps," Williams Jr. said. "I was also able to get out and make visits to both Central Michigan and Toledo and both of those visits went well."

Williams Jr. who is now touting 16 scholarship offers this spring filled us in on his recent visits.

"I went to Central Michigan a few weeks ago and had a chance to see a spring practice. I really liked the campus and the coaching staff at CMU. They also had a good practice that was lit. They had a ton of competition and went really hard. I also went to Toledo and that visit also went well. They have been showing me a lot of love and the campus was nice and the Toledo coaches are also good guys. I was able to visit because I was at a 7on7 tournament with Boom and I was happy I stopped in to visit Toledo."

Does Williams Jr. have any other visits in mind?

"I really want to get out and see Boston College for a visit. They offered me recently and I'm going to try to go visit them either later this spring or this summer."

Williams Jr. has also remained in steady contact with several schools this spring.

"I still stay in touch with all of the schools who have offered me. I also have been in touch with the coaches from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Purdue, Notre Dame along with Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri."

Expect Williams Jr. to be active this spring at various upcoming camps.

"I've been invited to The Opening, the Under Armour camp and the Rivals Three Stripe camp and I'm planning to go to all three camps."

Also expect several college coaches to stop in to see Williams Jr. and his Raider teammates once the spring evaluation period begins.

"A lot of the college coaches have already said they would be in school this spring to watch our workouts."

Anthony Williams Jr. has multiple scholarship offers.

