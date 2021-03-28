EdgyTim - Recruit Roundup: Two Illinois future Cats post wins

Illinois high school football was back in action against this past weekend, as were two future Wildcats. Both Northwestern recruits from the Land of Lincoln were supposed to play conference foes, but COVID-19 had different ideas for one of them. Either way, they both posted victories. Here's this week's roundup.



Carsello and Glenbrook North post win over rival Glenbrook South

2022 offensive line signee Jackson Carsello now has bragging rights over his future position coach at Northwestern. Carsello and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North got back on track with a 21-14 overtime win over archrival Glenbrook South to get to the Spartans to a 1-1 record on the season. That result gave Carsello a win in his final matchup against the alma mater of Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson. Ryan Henschel accounted for two of the Spartans three touchdowns, one coming on a pick-six as time expired in the first half. In overtime, GBN got the ball first and scored, and then Owen Cassell grabbed an interception to seal the win. GBN travels to Park Ridge next Saturday to take on Maine South.



Fleurima scores TD in Naperville Central win

Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (Ill.) Central were supposed to face off against conference opponent Neuqua Valley this week, but due to COVID cases within the Neuqua Valley program, the Redhawks were forced to adjust and play Marmion Academy on Sunday morning. Fleurima, a four-star 2022 wide receiver commitment, started his morning on good note, hauling in a 27-yard score in the opening quarter. But then he suffered cramps in both of his calves, forcing him to be sidelined for most of the second half. However, Fleurima told WildcatReport on Sunday night that he was "all good." Fleurima's Redhawk teammates picked up the slack. Running back Elijah Jordan plunged in from three yards out with 3:15 left to give Naperville Central the lead at 22-17. Then, linebacker Shane Roth nabbed the game-sealing interception to send the Redhawks to 2-0. Naperville Central will have to adjust its schedule again next week. The Redhawks were slated to play crosstown rival Naperville North, but the Huskies have been put in a 14-day quarantine.





Shane Roth’s forced fumble and Orlandino’s recovery helped set up the Redhawks go ahead score. Roth’s INT with 50 seconds remaining in the 4th sealed the win for 2-0 Redhawks. @NCRedhawkfb @ShaneRoth16 @OrlandinoPeter pic.twitter.com/HKIEbqOcZ1 — Tim Dalton (@TimothyDalton11) March 28, 2021

Albright idle

2021 tight end signee Lawson Albright and Greenboro (N.C.) Grimsley had the weekend off. The Whirlies will put their perfect 4-0 record on the line on Friday night against Ragsdale.



