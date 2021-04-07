 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan Targets In Chicagoland
Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan Targets In Chicagoland

Chicago wide receiver Kaleb Brown holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Chicago wide receiver Kaleb Brown holds a Michigan offer.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest on Michigan recruiting and catches up with Illinois high school football guru Edgy Tim.

Listen below.


