Recruiting Roundup: Illini gameday visits on tap
Illinois is taking advantage of a marquee matchup to host several of its top recruiting targets for gameday visits. The Illini host NO. 19 Kansas on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news