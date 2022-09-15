The initial 2025 ranking was released this week and there is plenty of recruiting news and rumors around many of those top prospects. Here’s an early look at some of the best prospects in that class. NEW 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Introducing the top five | Position breakdown | Biggest debates

Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Clemson, Jackson State, South Carolina, Florida and Florida State is the long early list for the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback. Maryland is the newest school to come through with an offer late last week.

Texas A&M and Oregon have been the mainstays for a long time for the Sacramento, Calif., athlete and now Georgia and Michigan have also been reaching out a lot to Bell, who looked the part this summer at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge.



Tennessee, Ohio State, LSU and others stand out early to the Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal as Mississippi State, UTSA and Nebraska have also been involved early in Berry’s recruitment.



With 15 offers already, Blaylock has Texas A&M and Texas definitely making a big impression but the Humble (Texas) Atascocita all-purpose back also has Wisconsin, Oregon, Penn State and Oklahoma high on his list early on.



No clear leaders have emerged this early for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard defensive end but Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Oklahoma are the five schools that have most captured his attention at this point.



Auburn, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Northwestern have emerged as the early schools that stand out most to the Clayton (Ohio) Northmont receiver who looked good at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis this past offseason.

Texas A&M and Mississippi State have shown the most attention so far to the undersized running back with elite speed and playmaking ability from Houma (La.) Vanderbilt Catholic.



Mississippi State, Memphis and Ole Miss have already offered the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County but plenty more interest is coming in with Florida, Florida State, Southern Miss and Troy reaching out recently.

USC, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas and Arkansas are the five schools showing DeBlanc the most attention as the Houston (Texas) Eisenhower wide receiver also has Oregon, Texas Tech, Houston and others involved.



Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and USC are the four schools that Delane is most interested right now as it looks like the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel safety is already close to a dozen offers with many more possibly on the way.



Oregon and USC could end up battling it out for the cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but Cal, Colorado and Auburn are three other programs to watch for Dixson, who already has a dozen offers.



He is the brother of former Iowa defensive lineman and second-round draft pick A.J. Epenesa of the Buffalo Bills. The Hawkeyes, Utah, Miami, Minnesota, Tennessee and Illinois are the early standout programs for the Edwardsville, Ill., prospect.



Miami, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State and Ohio State are the schools standing out most for the cornerback from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna. His high school is loaded with talent with the Buckeyes and the Hurricanes battling it out most for the 2024 talent so that might influence Ewald as well.

One of the best-looking linebackers in any class, the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic standout has visited USC and the Trojans have made him an early priority. The local prospect has also been to San Diego State so early on those two programs have his attention.

Georgia, Florida State, USC and Penn State have been the most active with the wide receiver from The Woodlands, Texas. As Farrakhan’s recruitment continues it will be interesting to see if the local schools especially Texas A&M start to get more involved.



Florida State is a school to watch because his brother, Keldric, is already committed to the Seminoles so that could be influential but Georgia, Florida and Auburn have also caught Faulk’s attention early on.



Texas A&M might have the slight edge early on for the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin receiver but Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Pitt have also gotten seriously involved with someone who could emerge as one of the best receivers in the class.



Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama are the three schools to capture the interest of the Troy (Ala.) Henderson standout. It is early, though, and if the Crimson Tide offer after Grady camped there this summer it could be big.



Georgia has to be considered the early frontrunner for the defensive tackle from Savannah (Ga.) Christian School and he did wear a UGA sweatshirt to the All-American Combine in San Antonio over the holidays but South Carolina, Florida and Florida State also stand out.



Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Utah and Pitt are the five early standouts for the standout receiver at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, arguably the top high school team in the country. USC has not offered yet but it could be coming because Harris is off to a great start to his season.



Alabama probably has the early edge for the Elba, Ala., running back but there is still a very long list of offers with Texas, Arkansas, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia and others. Henderson already has more than 50 offers.



The nephew of former Georgia standout offensive lineman Trey Hill, the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County QB has the Bulldogs high on his early list but Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio State, Clemson and Arkansas are also of interest.



Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU stand out most for the Lake Cormorant, Miss., athlete but Texas and Florida State have interested him as well. He’s a teammate of 2024 high four-star Kamarion Franklin so his destination could influence Hopson, too.



The Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian quarterback recently released a top 12 but Florida, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and Michigan State have been the most active with Hurley so far.



Penn State, Pitt and Michigan have been the three schools most involved with the Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech wide receiver. Isaac has some offers from Southeast schools but teams up North have been in touch more so far.



Quite possibly the next big-time running back at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Johnson already has two dozen offers but Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU have stood out most early on.



It could end up being a Big Ten battle for the Omaha (Neb.) Westside linebacker as Nebraska and Wisconsin stand out most at this point. From the relationships he’s built to the academics and the facilities, the Huskers and the Badgers look best.



With nearly 20 offers, it looks like schools in the Southeast have gotten Joseph’s attention early on with Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia standing out most for the Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County offensive lineman.



Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Michigan and Penn State stand out most early on for the La Grange (Ill.) Nazareth Academy defensive end. Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Tennessee have offered so far.



After transferring from Boulder, Colo., to Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic for his sophomore season, Kritza has already seen his recruitment pick up and lots of schools interest him including Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, Alabama and Colorado.



It’s still early in Lockett’s recruitment and things will pick up for the Sachse, Texas receiver but so far Utah and SMU have caught his attention.



With more than a dozen offers already, the Katy (Texas) Jordan receiver has Houston, Baylor, Oregon and LSU up top early on. Texas A&M was Marsh’s dream school growing up but the Aggies haven’t offered yet.



Earlier this summer, Matthews said Georgia definitely stood out a lot and that has not changed as the Bulldogs still have his attention. Penn State, Rutgers and Tennessee are three other programs that stand out for the Toms River (N.J.) Toms River North offensive lineman as the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights have been regulars.



Relationships are going to be key for the La Verne (Calif.) Bonita linebacker with USC, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Washington, Boise State, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M and Cal making the biggest impression so far.



Texas, Arkansas, Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma are the five early standouts for the Allen, Texas prospect who could end up as the No. 1 tight end in the 2025 class.



The Findlay, Ohio quarterback has Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Wisconsin among the favorites and he visited Madison this past weekend. Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Clemson are others that appeal to Montgomery, whose brother, Luke, is committed to the Buckeyes in the 2023 recruiting class.



Texas, USC, Oklahoma and Ohio State “at the moment” are the standouts for the Duncanville, Texas receiver who could end up being one of the best at the position in the 2025 class. Moore already has more than 20 offers.



Dylan Moses’ younger brother, LSU is definitely a major contender early on for the linebacker from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab but Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Florida State, Houston and Tennessee also stand out.



Texas Tech has “really caught my eyes” but there are many others also involved with the Oklahoma City (Okla.) Millwood standout. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas, Pitt, West Virginia and others are very involved.



It’s still very early in Offord’s recruitment but Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State have caught the eye of the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker athlete. Alabama has not offered but the Crimson Tide are showing a lot of early interest in the in-state prospect.



The San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis receiver has a local focus early in his recruitment as TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, UTSA and Oklahoma have been the five schools to make the biggest impact so far.



Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Clemson are the four frontrunners for the Buford, Ga., linebacker and the Bulldogs could be tough to beat early on especially after the local prospect saw UGA dominate Oregon in-person in the season opener.



Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU are showing the most attention to Pettaway but the word is that the Aggies could hold the early edge for the Katy (Texas) Paetow cornerback. It will be interesting to see if teammate David Hicks’ decision between the Aggies and Oklahoma influence Pettaway down the line.



Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia and Alabama have been the schools most involved with the Madison (Miss.) St. Joseph Catholic quarterback. USC has reached out to Picarella as well but he hasn’t been able to make a trip there yet.



Could another Florida prospect be headed to the Big Ten? Michigan and Ohio State are two of the early frontrunners for the safety from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day but Florida State, Florida, Miami and Georgia are also being closely watched.



The San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills linebacker is looking for good academic schools, top football programs, good cultures and good coaches and so far Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, BYU, Utah and Notre Dame are some of the schools on his early list.



Wisconsin is going to play a major role in Poteat’s recruitment since his father, Hank, is the cornerbacks coach for the Badgers. The Verona, Wisc., defensive back is also looking at Michigan and some other schools.

The early top three for the East St. Louis, Ill., safety is Texas A&M, Arkansas and Missouri but Reyes lists about 10 other schools including Illinois, Arkansas, Jackson State, Nebraska and others as schools he’s interested in moving forward.



Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee are the five schools early on that stand out to Riggins. With so many elite teammates at Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff, it will be interesting to see if he follows some to a specific school or does his own thing.



Texas might have the early edge for the Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair defensive end but it remains a long list for Rink, who also has Texas Tech, SMU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona State, Alabama, Memphis, Utah, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State high on the list.



All these visits might not be possible but the all-purpose back from Pike Road, Ala., is hoping to see Alabama, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida this season. Trips to Auburn are also expected since Rogers is less than an hour away.



Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Miami are the early schools that have captured the attention of the Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s. The Nittany Lions could have the edge though since his father, Tony, played quarterback in Happy Valley.



Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas and Houston are the four early standouts for the Houston (Texas) North Shore cornerback. Things could get interesting if Texas A&M decides to offer since the Aggies just got five-star CB Denver Harris from Sanchez’s school.



A long list of schools remains for the early No. 1 player in the 2025 class with Georgia being mentioned first followed by South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Duke and Florida State so far.



It’s too early to name frontrunners but the Evans, Ga., offensive tackle has already visited Louisville, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina and that could be a good starting point for Short’s early list.



Georgia made a big impression Smith in the season-opening blowout of Oregon so the Bulldogs could be one to watch for the Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park defensive end. But more game-day trips are coming up as Smith will be at Auburn this weekend for the Penn State game, he will be at Alabama for the Texas A&M matchup and he’s going to Tennessee for Florida later this month.



Double-digit offers have already come in for the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School receiver but Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia Tech have caught his attention the most although Sparks remains open to all programs.



Originally from the Detroit area, Strayhorn is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but he has a diverse group of schools sticking out as early frontrunners. Alabama, Texas, USC and Tennessee are up there and Strayhorn also likes Michigan and Michigan State since those two are the former in-state schools for him.



Florida State, UCF, Florida and Michigan are the four early standouts for the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola athlete. It will be interesting to see if Swint is influenced by his teammates since he has three committed to the Knights, the Gators and one to Oklahoma as well.



The bulked-up defensive end from Manchester, Ga., has, of course, Georgia among his early favorites and the Bulldogs might be tough to beat down the road but Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina are also on the list.



Known by the nickname Butter, Tollefson has Miami, Michigan State and Texas A&M standing out the most early in his recruitment but there’s a long way to go for the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills standout.



The defensive end from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth is starting off with a long list of schools that have caught his eye so far with Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and Vanderbilt leading the way.



Georgia, Alabama and Florida State are battling it out early on for the Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County outside linebacker. It will be interesting to see where 2024 four-star teammate Jalewis Solomon ends up and whether Walker follows him there. Those three schools along with Auburn and others interest Solomon right now.



North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida and Oklahoma have all made a big impression on the Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem defensive end. The Bulldogs and Nittany Lions were high on his list this offseason.



LSU could hold the early edge for the Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek receiver but there will be serious competition in his recruitment with Houston, Texas, Michigan and Texas Tech also making an impression early on.



The 6-foot-8, 215-pound defensive end from Folkston (Ga.) Charlton County has Georgia as one of the schools to watch early on and South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee intrigue him a ton, too.



Minnesota, Missouri and some MAC schools have offered the defensive end from Palatine, Ill., so far and many others are showing interest but one school Williams has always had his eye on and would love to hear from is North Carolina.



It’s early for the running back from Jefferson, Texas but Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech have made the biggest impressions on him so far. More offers could be coming soon since Williams is averaging about 170 yards per game this season.



Arguably one of the top receivers in the class, the Saraland, Ala., standout has Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville and Ole Miss standing out so far. In four games this season, Williams already has 12 touchdowns both receiving and running the ball.



