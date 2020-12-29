EdgyTim - Reese breaks down his Christmas Day offer

EDGYTIM has the latest on Fenwick 3 star ranked 2022 WR/TE Max Reese who added a Christmas Day scholarship offer. Reese also took part in a recent camp in Texas and fills us in on his travels and upcoming winter plans. Get the latest recruiting update on Max Reese here.

