EdgyTim - Return to Play? The Miami Plan

The Miami Thomas Plan to Return to Play this Spring

As we maneuver our way through this pandemic, we have to keep our focus on the main objectives in why we do or jobs. We have to make sure we put our student-athletes in the best position to succeed. Safety should be a top priority when discussing moving forward with a “return- to-play plan”.

By the time coaches are able to have contact with our full team, we would have been away from them for more than 7 months. There are plenty of health and safety risks that we all have to take responsibility for if we decide to play multiple games this spring. Playing multiple games this season will:

* Easiest way to spread Covid-19 and makes it harder to trace with a different opponent each week.

* Less time to prepare for a season after being off a long period of time

* Student-Athletes will be out of shape which results in potential injury and in some cases season ending injury. (Some could miss/lose both the 2020 and 2021 seasons)

* Negative impact on recruiting

1. Less time to develop kids means average product will be put on the field.

2. Games will be sloppy all the way up until the fourth game in many cases.

3. Sloppy games and subpar opponents makes it harder to get recruited.

* No true goal or direction in playing multiple games

1. Regional champs??

2. Longer season??

3. Nothing credible will come from this season

Under this plan, instead of attempting to play a full season in this weather, all teams would play a High School “Spring Ball” type schedule. The practice module will look as so:

Conditioning : 6 Weeks ---- 24 practices ---- 3 hours a day

Starts February 15 ---- Ends March 30

All days must be documented . You basically have 6 weeks available for you to get 5 weeks of contact with your team. These contact days can be split between conditioning, Weight-lifting, film study. Virtual film study sessions do not count towards your hours of contact . During this time period, coaches will be permitted to use footballs however they seem fit. No equipment will be used during this time period . Face coverings must be used at all times during competition. Coaches are permitted and encouraged to keep their kids active through their own 7 on 7 team or permit them to play locally on club teams.

Padded Practice(s)/Contact Days : Starts April 1st ----- Ends May 21st

30 Contact days Practice in April 2 spring games in May

Mock Schedule #1

April 1st - Camp begins - 3 days of helmets (acclamation)

April 5th - Day 1 of Full pads ( Day 1 of contact)

April 17th - Team Scrimmage

April 24th (Saturday) - Team Scrimmage/opponent scrimmage

April 30 - Black and White game ( Team Spring Game )

May 8th - Spring Game vs East St Louis

May 15 - Spring game vs Batavia

Mock schedule #2

April 8th - Camp begins - 3 days of helmets (climatiation)

April 12th - Day 1 of Full pads ( Day 1 of contact)

April 22th (Thursday) - Team Scrimmage

April 30th - Team Scrimmage

May 6th (Thursday) - Team Scrimmage

May 13th (Thursday) - Spring Game vs Mt Carmel

May 20th (Thursday) - Spring Game vs Belleville East

Safety impact : As of now, we are expected to play games in March and April with minimum time to develop our kids who have been sitting down for over a year. We now have a 2 month period where we can develop our kids in preparation for the 2021 year.

Recruiting Impact : College coaches will be able to visit practices of your respective school . It levels the playing field with recruiting . Illinois is a hotbed for talent, but with these extra practices we will be able to develop our student-athletes and put a better product on the field in the fall . Kids will get on the spot scholarship offers because now coaches are able to see these kids move around during this time period . With this being the first time coaches are going to be anxious to get to illinois/chicago for live practices and 2 spring games . This is a proven model that has been working successfully in other states for many years.

Scenario #2 - Starting after Basketball Season Conditioning : Starts March 15 (Monday)---- April 17th (Saturday)

22 Days of conditioning, 3 hours a day.

All days must be documented . These contact days can be split between conditioning, Weight-lifting, film study. Virtual film study sessions do not count towards your hours of contact .

Padded Practice(s)/Contact Days April 19th - May 30th

First day of helmets - April 19th (3 days of acclamation)

26 Days of Contact (3 hours a day)

You have 37 Days to get in 26 Practices . This does not include Sundays but DOES include Saturdays.

Spring Games do not count as practice days. You have the option to “opt out” of playing spring game .

If you want you can use all of your days of practice with no competition.

Mock Schedule #1

April 19th - Camp begins - 3 days of helmets

April 22nd - Day 1 of Full pads ( Day 1 of contact)

May 6th (Practice #12)- Team Scrimmage

May 15th (Practice #18) - Red and White

May 22nd - Spring Game #1 vs Nazareth

May 29th - Spring Game #2 vs East St Louis

4 weeks of training

4 weeks of practice

2 Spring Games