Rising 2021 Chicago OL/DL Ryan Keeler High On Michigan
Ryan Keeler is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest.
The three-star recruit from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy played along both the offensive line and the defensive line this fall and helped his team make a state title game appearance.
Keeler is listed as an offensive tackle on Rivals, but the majority of schools recruiting him like him on the defensive side of the ball.
“Pretty much all schools want me as a defensive lineman,” Keeler said. “But they know if d-line doesn’t work out then I can go right to o-line and make it work out.”
