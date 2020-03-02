Rising 2021 Chicago OL Pat Coogan Recaps Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several talented recruits this weekend, including three-star 2021 offensive lineman Pat Coogan.
The Chicago (Ill.) Marist product enjoyed his first ever trip to Ann Arbor and got an in-depth look at the program.
“The visit was awesome,” Coogan said. “It was really a great day. Some of my favorite parts included the weight room presentation, experiencing The Big House, breaking down film with Coach (Ed) Warriner and getting to know him better.”
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner stopped by Marist to see Coogan, who best projects as an interior lineman, before the end of the dead period and put an offer on the table.
