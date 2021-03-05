Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan
Malik Elzy has been making a name for himself this offseason.
The rising 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Simeon is a tall, physical wide out and has created a ton of mismatches on the 7v7 circuit with Midwest Boom over the last couple of months.
Now, Elzy is ready to prove it on the field as football is returning to Illinois for a spring season this month.
“Everything has been going well,” Elzy said. “I’ve been playing 7v7 with Boom. I’ve been going around to the camps and making big plays. I’m just doing what I do. I’m very excited about the season. I’m ready to show what I can do.”
On the recruiting front, Elzy holds an offer from Michigan and has been hearing from coaches at Michigan State, Notre Dame and Washington State.
The Wolverines jumped in the mix last year when U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh personally stopped by Simeon before the dead period. Since then, Elzy has maintained high interest in the Wolverines.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news