Rivals Preseason All-America Team: Offense

QUARTERBACK

First Team: Bryce Young (Alabama) Rated as the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Young torched every opponent at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and his on-field talent was never in question. It was always his size that was a concern but he - and others - have proven that height isn’t as important as it once was at the QB spot. Young has been phenomenal as Alabama’s quarterback, showing the same coolness, moxie and lethal accuracy we saw for years in high school. Second Team: CJ Stroud (Ohio State) The former high four-star quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., surged late in the rankings cycle and finished as the third-best pro-style QB and No. 51 overall nationally. Looking back, Stroud did not move up as much as he should have and easily could now make an argument as the best pro-style QB in that class, ahead of DJ Uiagalelei and Harrison Bailey. Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns in a breakout season last year and his receiver group should be one of the best nationally again.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Bijan Robinson (AP Images)

First Team: Bijan Robinson (Texas) Robinson was so dominant at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta and it wasn’t just during running back drills but more catching the ball out of the backfield and just being an elite force on the field. After that event, it was clear Robinson was so special and he was also an incredibly friendly and affable person who looked destined for greatness. He’s delivered so far at Texas (as he picked the Longhorns over USC, Alabama and others) as he’s rushed for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Second Team: Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) Listed as Chris Vaughn in the Rivals database, the three-star recruit was definitely mis-ranked coming out of Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge, and while we recognized his talent we also recognized he was so small that a higher ranking was tough to justify. That was a learning lesson since Vaughn has set records at Kansas State and rushed for an insane 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Not every diminutive RB is Vaughn, but his three-star ranking has opened our eyes that ideal size isn’t a prerequisite for four-star consideration.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (AP Images)

*****

TIGHT END

Brock Bowers (AP Images)

First Team: Brock Bowers (Georgia) The 2021 tight end class was loaded and a lot of the players ranked ahead of Bowers could still have monster careers, but he was clearly under-ranked at No. 8 at the position. Still, he was just outside the Rivals100, so we have that to hang our hat on. The thing with Bowers is that during 7on7 play he was definitely good but did we see a dominant SEC tight end from the second he stepped on campus? I would say that was a surprise. He was clearly the top target in that offense last season with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he could see a lot of balls again this season if he’s not seeing double teams. Second Team: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) A high four-star who was very much under five-star consideration in the 2020 class, Mayer has delivered in South Bend and is clearly on track to be a high-round NFL Draft pick after catching 71 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns last season. After seeing them all in person multiple times, we settled on Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington as five-stars and Mayer just on the cusp. At the time it was hard to argue, since Gilbert and Washington were such insane physical specimens, but Mayer has been the most productive in college so far.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE