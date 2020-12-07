 EdgyTim - Rivals ranking week for the class of 2022
Rivals ranking week for the class of 2022

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2022 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings.

Four-star athlete Kaleb Brown from Chicago St. Rita. (Rivals.com)

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Who should be the top prospect? | New five-star players

Tuesday: New Rivals250 released

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

